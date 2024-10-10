THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
October 10, 2024
Front Page
Iron String Press Partners with SUNY-led Reporting Initiative
Springbrook Receives $5 Million from Philanthropist Golisano
Quilter’s Life, Work Provide a Study in Non-conformity
Inside
ORHA To Celebrate 40th Year with Free Picnic
Teams Sought for November Walk to End Alzheimer’s
‘Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You”
CFOC $50,000 Fall 2024 Grant Awards Cycle Now Open
News Briefs
Editorial
Letters
Bravin: Nelson Op-ed Was Appalling
Webb: Nelson Op-ed Was Courageous
Garfield: Nelson Should Self Reflect
Sedefian: Praise for Bold Nelson Piece
Rudy: Kudos for Hero Banner Stance
Potrikus: Nelson Piece Was Immature
Fisher: Reminder To Adopt vs. Shop
Welch: Funds Could Be Better Spent
Columns
Cooperstown Observed: Our Farmers’ Market: Theme and Variations
News from the Noteworthy: Bird-Window Collisions Not Just a Problem
Oneonta Downtown Renaissance: Streetscape Project in Full Swing
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes: October 10, 2024
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: October 10, 2024
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: John Michael Hungerman
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego.com
Local Hurricane Efforts Underway